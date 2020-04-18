Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 319.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNV traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,092,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.02, a P/E/G ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.27. Franco Nevada Corp has a twelve month low of $69.16 and a twelve month high of $127.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.28.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.03 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 7.01%. Franco Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.95%.

FNV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities cut shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.09.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

