Perigon Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $164.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.60.

In other news, VP Dennis V. Arriola acquired 1,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,099.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded up $6.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.44. 1,801,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,308. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.81.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

