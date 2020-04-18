Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,887 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,124,265,000 after buying an additional 904,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,008,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,616,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,703 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,487,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,226,148,000 after purchasing an additional 469,266 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $60.36. The stock had a trading volume of 27,098,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,072,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.60. The company has a market cap of $260.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

