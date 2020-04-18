Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $627,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.49 on Friday, hitting $184.93. The stock had a trading volume of 766,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,493. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.45. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $211.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.5028 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

