Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $662,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, CMO John W. Kooyman sold 21,294 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $1,625,371.02. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,209.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 259,857 shares of company stock worth $19,379,870. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

NYSE:CL traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,747,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,637,638. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.