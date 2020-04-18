Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $686,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $945,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $224,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 54,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $120.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,183,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,373. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.40. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

