Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 76.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY stock traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.20. 1,174,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,846. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $107.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.9467 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.