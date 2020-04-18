Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PG traded up $3.19 on Friday, reaching $124.69. 15,818,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,174,886. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $300.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

