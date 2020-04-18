Perigon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $682,000 Investment in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $497,000. SWS Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 43,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 723,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,525,000 after buying an additional 50,401 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,893,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,155 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $54.15. 1,028,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,901. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

