Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 185 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,267.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,479.48.

GOOGL stock traded up $21.57 on Friday, reaching $1,279.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,505,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,220. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,198.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,313.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $879.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

