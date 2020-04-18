Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock worth $1,548,709 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

Shares of DUK traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,299,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818,556. The company has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

