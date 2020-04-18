Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 28,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.54. 5,357,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,830,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.78. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

