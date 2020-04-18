Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 113.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.66.

NYSE C traded up $4.93 on Friday, reaching $45.45. The stock had a trading volume of 41,222,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,929,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.79. The stock has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

