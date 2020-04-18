Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 143 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,003 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $1,497,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,881,507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $624,171,000 after purchasing an additional 829,865 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Illumina by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 188,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $62,500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Illumina by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 36,564 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILMN traded up $12.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $316.36. 1,274,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,985. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.30. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $380.76. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total transaction of $32,176.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,095.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,968,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,698,166 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $339.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $345.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.24.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

