Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 691 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

SPLG stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $33.66. 4,603,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,883,607. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.75. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $39.88.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

