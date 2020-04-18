PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on POFCY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PETROFAC LTD/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.75.

PETROFAC LTD/ADR stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426. PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

