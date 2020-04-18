Petroleum Geo-Services ASA’s (PGSVY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their underweight rating on shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $103.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 3.47.

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $332.60 million during the quarter.

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA Company Profile

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA, a marine geophysical company, provides geophysical services. The company operates through three business units: Sales & Imaging, New Ventures, and Operations & Technology. It offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies.

