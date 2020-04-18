Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Given a C$2.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) received a C$2.00 target price from analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PEY. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities downgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$4.25 to C$1.15 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.95.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$1.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of C$0.91 and a one year high of C$7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.12 million and a PE ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.72.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$116.69 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

