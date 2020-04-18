Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.91. 22,827,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,657,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average is $36.67. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

