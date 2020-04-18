Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.91. 23,150,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,445,125. The stock has a market cap of $199.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

