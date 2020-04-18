Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,980 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $4,312,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $331,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 22.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42,268 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 8.9% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

NYSE PFE traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.91. The stock had a trading volume of 23,150,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,445,125. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average is $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.