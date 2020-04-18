Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,226 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,668,000 after acquiring an additional 221,248 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 999.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

NYSE PFE traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.91. 23,150,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,445,125. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

