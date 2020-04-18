Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.1% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,432,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after acquiring an additional 22,232,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,043,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,482,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,326,225,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

Pfizer stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,827,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,657,468. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

