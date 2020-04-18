Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of marine-derived anticancer drugs. The company’s product pipeline consists of PM1183, plitidepsin, and PM184 which are in clinical trial stage. It operates primarily in Germany, Italy, France, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Belgium and the United States. Pharma Mar SA is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Pharma Mar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PHMMF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.75. 1,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -52.78 and a beta of 0.20. Pharma Mar has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $5.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50.

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of marine-derived anticancer drugs in Spain and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Consumer Chemicals. It develops and commercializes Yondelis, an antitumor agent for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcomas and for relapsed ovarian cancer.

