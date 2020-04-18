Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Trimmed by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.96. 5,352,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,617,124. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

