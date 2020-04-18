Phillips 66 Partners Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 435 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 706% compared to the typical volume of 54 call options.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Phillip David Bairrington purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,253 shares in the company, valued at $885,722.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.17 per share, with a total value of $101,958.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,648.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 121,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Phillips 66 Partners has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 52.65% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

