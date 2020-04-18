Piper Sandler Trims Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Target Price to $1.35

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $1.35 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Smart Sand’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SND. ValuEngine lowered Smart Sand from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered Smart Sand from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Smart Sand from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Smart Sand from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.81.

Shares of SND stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 million, a P/E ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.22. Smart Sand has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $4.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smart Sand will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 4.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 80.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

