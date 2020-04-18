Piraeus Bank (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Piraeus Bank (OTCMKTS:NBGIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Piraeus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS NBGIF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.42. 9,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,435. Piraeus Bank has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77.

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Special Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments. The company offers current accounts, deposit multiproducts, deposits in foreign currency, savings accounts, sight accounts, and time deposit accounts.

