Pires Investments (LON:PIRI) Trading 0.5% Higher

Pires Investments PLC (LON:PIRI)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.14 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.15 ($0.03), 9,348 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.14 ($0.03).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and a PE ratio of 0.98.

Pires Investments Company Profile (LON:PIRI)

Pires Investments plc, an investing company, engages in the seeking, investigation, and making of investments in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

