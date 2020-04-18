Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $11.45 million during the quarter.

PLBC stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.45. The company has a market cap of $85.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.78. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.