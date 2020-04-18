Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Short Interest Down 18.0% in March

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the March 15th total of 1,890,400 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 462,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Potlatchdeltic stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.04. 413,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,293. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average is $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.62. Potlatchdeltic has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $45.42.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Potlatchdeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In other news, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 4,273 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $178,013.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Temple sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $88,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,640 shares of company stock worth $1,443,031 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Potlatchdeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

