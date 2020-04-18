Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) Shares Sold by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc cut its holdings in Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 268.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 482.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

DTIL traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,206. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $329.09 million and a PE ratio of -2.29. Precision BioSciences Inc has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $23.67.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 66.96% and a negative net margin of 417.65%. The company had revenue of $6.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

