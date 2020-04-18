Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) PT Raised to $47.00 at DA Davidson

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.38% from the company’s previous close.

PBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Shares of NYSE PBH traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.37. 279,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,199. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,909,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,001,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,065,000 after buying an additional 251,580 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,375,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,204,000 after buying an additional 220,480 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,832,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 611,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after buying an additional 215,860 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

