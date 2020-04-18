PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research began coverage on shares of PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

PRGX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered PRGX Global from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRGX Global from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

NASDAQ:PRGX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.12. 60,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,420. PRGX Global has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $74.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.84.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.43). PRGX Global had a negative net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PRGX Global will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in PRGX Global by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in PRGX Global by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 187,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 32,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

