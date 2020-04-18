Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PRIM. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primoris Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 481,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,685. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $688.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.28. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $23.98.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $789.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.65 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.65%. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Morris Dodgen purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,254.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 8.4% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,882,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after purchasing an additional 146,047 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,332,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 226,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,515,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 637,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,182,000 after acquiring an additional 33,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 88,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

