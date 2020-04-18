Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s 6th Largest Position

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.2% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $3,338,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,951,000 after buying an additional 3,376,626 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.69. The stock had a trading volume of 15,897,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,395,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.35 billion, a PE ratio of 73.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.05.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.