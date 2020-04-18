Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66, Fidelity Earnings reports. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Progressive’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE PGR opened at $82.50 on Friday. Progressive has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The company has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

