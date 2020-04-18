Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 9.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 64.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Prologis by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 2,250.0% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.22. 3,547,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,549,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $99.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 70.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

