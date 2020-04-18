ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 30.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the third quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $4,014,000.

Shares of BATS CSM traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.05. The stock had a trading volume of 26,065 shares. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2808 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%.

