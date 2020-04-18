ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProSight Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

Get ProSight Global alerts:

PROS stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 54,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,426. ProSight Global has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.96.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.00 million.

In other ProSight Global news, Director Clement S. Dwyer, Jr. bought 9,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $127,618.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ProSight Global by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 38,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ProSight Global by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in ProSight Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ProSight Global by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ProSight Global by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc operates as an entrepreneurial property and casualty insurance company in the United States. The company's Media and Entertainment customer segment offers solutions to customers engaged in the film production, live media, and sports sectors. It provides support for its customers' commercial insurance needs, including property and general liability, umbrella and excess, auto, workers' compensation, completion bond, and specialized productions policies.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for ProSight Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSight Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.