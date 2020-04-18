Provention Bio’s (PRVB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $18.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provention Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,253. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $483.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 4.86.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Jason Hoitt bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $28,125.00. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the third quarter worth $117,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the third quarter worth $512,000. 18.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

