Quantum’s (QMCO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.25 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quantum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Quantum from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.17.

QMCO traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $3.80. 120,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,554. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52.

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Quantum had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $103.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.10 million. Analysts predict that Quantum will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, acquired 1,114,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,800,131.28. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,073,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,629. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quantum stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Quantum Corp (OTCMKTS:QMCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.28% of Quantum at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

