R. F. Lafferty Lowers DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Price Target to $11.00

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its price target decreased by R. F. Lafferty from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. R. F. Lafferty currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DCP Midstream from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group cut shares of DCP Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays cut shares of DCP Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DCP Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.46.

Shares of DCP traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.10. 3,316,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,969,946. DCP Midstream has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.82.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.43). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard A. Loving acquired 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $33,215.00. Also, CFO Sean O’brien acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $99,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,165. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 107,425 shares of company stock worth $820,863. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,434,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $465,126,000 after buying an additional 1,202,525 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 2,178,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,348,000 after buying an additional 393,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,155,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,298,000 after buying an additional 531,875 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 943,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 682,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,705,000 after buying an additional 422,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

