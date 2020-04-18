Race Oncology (ASX:RAC) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Race Oncology Ltd (ASX:RAC) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.25 ($0.18) and last traded at A$0.27 ($0.19), 240,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.27 ($0.19).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14.

Race Oncology Company Profile (ASX:RAC)

Race Oncology Limited operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Australia. It develops Bisantrene, a small molecule cancer chemotherapy drug that is used for the treatment of acute myeloid leukaemia. The company was formerly known as Coronado Resources Limited and changed its name to Race Oncology Limited in July 2016.

