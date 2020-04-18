Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Trading 18.8% Higher

Shares of Rackla Metals Inc (CVE:RAK) traded up 18.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 1,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 12,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31.

About Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK)

Rackla Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, precious, and base metals properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property, which includes 116 quartz claims covering an area of 2,404 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District.

