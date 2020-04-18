Raymond James Analysts Give Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) a C$5.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$5.00 target price on Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. AltaCorp Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.02.

TSE:VET traded up C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.05. 5,048,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,003,117. The company has a market cap of $790.95 million and a PE ratio of 24.05. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.20 and a 1 year high of C$36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.80.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$390.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

