Raymond James Lowers Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$2.10

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.15 to C$2.10 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 116.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SES. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC cut Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cormark cut their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.87.

SES opened at C$0.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.50. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.64 and a 52-week high of C$8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.77 million and a PE ratio of 97.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.92.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$758.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.97 million. Research analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rene Amirault acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.76 per share, with a total value of C$225,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,498,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,626,642.20. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch acquired 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,108.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 422,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$480,330.45.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

