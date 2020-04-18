Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 1,045 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,689,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,875,052,000 after acquiring an additional 616,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,389,044,000 after buying an additional 978,575 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,110,841,000 after buying an additional 1,328,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,003,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,167,251,000 after buying an additional 330,243 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $1,463,224,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $96.01. The company had a trading volume of 16,062,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,542,834. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.86. The firm has a market cap of $169.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $97.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

