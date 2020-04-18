Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 4,647 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1,047.1% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.40. 5,829,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,363,192. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

