Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 718 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Netflix by 770.4% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 176,141.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $12,150,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $16.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $422.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12,512,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,841,046. The company has a market capitalization of $192.71 billion, a PE ratio of 102.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.86. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $449.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $327.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.54.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,607 shares of company stock valued at $81,567,308. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

